Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Considering a bet on Provorov in the Blue Jackets-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Provorov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:59 per game on the ice, is -10.

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 29 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Provorov has a point in 14 of 29 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 4 15 Points 3 2 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

