Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 14?
In the Week 14 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Mixon score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon has churned out a team-high 689 rushing yards (57.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Mixon has also caught 39 passes for 281 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mixon has scored a rushing TD in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- He, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|19
|68
|2
|6
|49
|0
