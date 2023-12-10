In the Week 14 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Mixon score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has churned out a team-high 689 rushing yards (57.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Mixon has also caught 39 passes for 281 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon has scored a rushing TD in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0

