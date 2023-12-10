The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.