Sunday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (4-3) and Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Duquesne taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Golden Flashes' last contest on Sunday ended in a 76-49 loss to Florida State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 67, Kent State 66

Other MAC Predictions

Kent State Schedule Analysis

Against the Missouri Tigers on November 25, the Golden Flashes notched their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory.

The Golden Flashes have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 over Missouri (No. 111) on November 25

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 190) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 266) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 323) on November 21

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mikala Morris: 9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Bridget Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 200th in college basketball, while giving up 66.4 per contest, 222nd in college basketball) and have a -11 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.