Kent State vs. Duquesne December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Kent State vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Kent State Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tess Myers: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Precious Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naelle: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
