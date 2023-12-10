The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) play the Duquesne Dukes (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes score only 1.5 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Dukes give up to opponents (66.4).

Kent State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Duquesne is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.

The Dukes average 65.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.4 the Golden Flashes allow.

When Duquesne puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 2-0.

Kent State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Dukes shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Golden Flashes concede defensively.

The Golden Flashes make 38.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% more than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mikala Morris: 9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Bridget Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Schedule