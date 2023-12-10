The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) play the Duquesne Dukes (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Flashes score only 1.5 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Dukes give up to opponents (66.4).
  • Kent State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • Duquesne is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Dukes average 65.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.4 the Golden Flashes allow.
  • When Duquesne puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • Kent State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Dukes shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Golden Flashes concede defensively.
  • The Golden Flashes make 38.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% more than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kent State Leaders

  • Katie Shumate: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Mikala Morris: 9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG%
  • Corynne Hauser: 9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Bridget Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Missouri W 67-64 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Coppin State W 77-40 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Florida State L 76-49 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Lake Erie - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/30/2023 La Roche - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

