How to Watch the Kent State vs. Duquesne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) play the Duquesne Dukes (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Flashes score only 1.5 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Dukes give up to opponents (66.4).
- Kent State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
- Duquesne is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Dukes average 65.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.4 the Golden Flashes allow.
- When Duquesne puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 2-0.
- Kent State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Dukes shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Golden Flashes concede defensively.
- The Golden Flashes make 38.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% more than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Mikala Morris: 9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG%
- Corynne Hauser: 9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Bridget Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Missouri
|W 67-64
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Coppin State
|W 77-40
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 76-49
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|La Roche
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
