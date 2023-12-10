Sunday's contest that pits the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) versus the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-67 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes enter this matchup after an 85-45 win against Ohio on Tuesday. The Lady Lions fell in their most recent matchup 83-65 against West Virginia on Monday. In the Buckeyes' win, Emma Shumate led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists). Taylor Valladay scored 18 points in the Lady Lions' loss, leading the team.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 22, the Buckeyes beat the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 80 in our computer rankings) by a score of 75-57.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 83) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 231) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 13, the Lady Lions beat the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 60 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-85.

The Lady Lions have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Penn State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Penn State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 60) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 134) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 164) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (81st in college basketball).

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 189th in college basketball.

