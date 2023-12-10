Sunday's game between the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors Ohio State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes came out on top in their last matchup 85-45 against Ohio on Tuesday.

In their last time out, the Buckeyes won on Tuesday 85-45 over Ohio. The Lady Lions head into this matchup on the heels of an 83-65 loss to West Virginia on Monday. In the victory, Emma Shumate paced the Buckeyes with 22 points. Taylor Valladay scored 18 points in the Lady Lions' loss, leading the team.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best win this season came in a 75-57 victory on November 22 over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 79) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 89) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 108) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 116) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 236) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

On November 13 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings, the Lady Lions notched their signature win of the season, a 91-85 victory at home.

The Lady Lions have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Penn State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Penn State has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 60) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 79) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 134) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 168) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 306) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 26 points per game (scoring 83.8 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 57.8 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions' +175 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per contest (189th in college basketball).

