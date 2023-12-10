Sunday's game that pits the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) versus the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-67 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes won their most recent game 85-45 against Ohio on Tuesday.

Their last time out, the Buckeyes won on Tuesday 85-45 against Ohio. The Lady Lions dropped their last game 83-65 against West Virginia on Monday. Emma Shumate's team-high 22 points paced the Buckeyes in the victory. Taylor Valladay put up 18 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Lady Lions.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best win this season came in a 75-57 victory on November 22 over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Buckeyes have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 78) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 104) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 115) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 236) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

On November 13 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings, the Lady Lions claimed their signature win of the season, a 91-85 victory at home.

The Lady Lions have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Penn State has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Penn State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 62) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 78) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 137) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 167) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 305) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 26 points per game (scoring 83.8 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 57.8 per outing to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.