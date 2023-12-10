Sunday's contest between the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Buckeyes secured an 85-45 victory against Ohio. The Lady Lions enter this matchup following an 83-65 loss to West Virginia on Monday. Emma Shumate's team-high 22 points paced the Buckeyes in the win. Taylor Valladay recorded 18 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Lady Lions.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season on November 22 by securing a 75-57 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, the No. 78-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Buckeyes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 78) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 104) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 115) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 236) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions' signature victory of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Lions captured the 91-85 home win on November 13.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Penn State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

The Buckeyes have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Penn State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 62) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 78) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 137) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 167) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 305) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26 points per game.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

