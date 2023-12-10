The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions put up 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes allow (57.8).

Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Ohio State is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.

The Buckeyes put up 83.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Lions allow.

Ohio State is 7-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Penn State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.

The Buckeyes are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena 12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule