The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions score 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (57.8).

Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Ohio State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.

The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).

Ohio State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.

When Penn State allows fewer than 83.8 points, it is 6-2.

This season the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede.

The Lady Lions make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena 12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule