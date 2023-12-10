How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) hope to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions' 83.9 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes allow.
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Penn State is 7-2.
- Ohio State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.
- The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Lions give up.
- Ohio State is 7-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions give up.
- The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
