Can we expect Patrik Laine finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • In five of 16 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Laine has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Laine's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:40 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:03 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

