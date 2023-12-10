Sunday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (4-2) against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) at Savage Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-48 in favor of Toledo, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Rockets are coming off of a 69-46 win over Michigan in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 75, Loyola (MD) 48

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Schedule Analysis

On December 6 versus the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in our computer rankings, the Rockets notched their signature win of the season, a 69-46 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

The Rockets have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 31) on December 6

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 106) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 127) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 152) on November 25

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Cook: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG% Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Khera Goss: 7.2 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.7 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.