The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-2) meet the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Savage Arena. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Toledo vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Players to Watch

Quinesha Lockett: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophia Wiard: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jessica Cook: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Khera Goss: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 5.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Lockett: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Wiard: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cook: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Goss: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mikonovwicz: 5.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.