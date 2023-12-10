The Toledo Rockets (4-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Savage Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

The Greyhounds' 54.4 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.

Toledo's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.4 points.

The Rockets record 67.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.9 the Greyhounds allow.

Toledo is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.

Loyola (MD) is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 67.7 points.

The Rockets are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Greyhounds allow to opponents (41.2%).

The Greyhounds' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.5 higher than the Rockets have conceded.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Cook: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG% Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Khera Goss: 7.2 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

