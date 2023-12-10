With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trenton Irwin a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin's 18 grabs (24 targets) have netted him 241 yards (26.8 per game) and one TD.

Irwin has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0

