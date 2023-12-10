Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) at Fifth Third Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-50 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Musketeers enter this game on the heels of a 78-41 loss to Temple on Friday.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Xavier 50

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers haven't secured a win this season versus a D1 team.

Xavier has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a -107 scoring differential, falling short by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 51.0 points per game, 347th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 218th in college basketball.

