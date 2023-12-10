Xavier vs. Cincinnati December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) will play the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mya Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A'riel Jackson: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
