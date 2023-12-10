The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) will play the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Xavier Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mya Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK A'riel Jackson: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

