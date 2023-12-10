The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up an average of 51.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

The Bearcats average 65.3 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.3 the Musketeers give up.

When Cincinnati totals more than 66.3 points, it is 3-0.

When Xavier gives up fewer than 65.3 points, it is 0-4.

The Bearcats are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).

The Musketeers' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearcats have given up.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

