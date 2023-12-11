The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 128-119 win over the Bucks, Hield totaled eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hield's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.6 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.3 PRA -- 19.1 18.9 PR -- 16.4 16.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.5



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Pistons

Hield has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hield is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.4.

The Pistons concede 118.2 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Pistons concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.2 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 28 18 4 0 3 0 0

