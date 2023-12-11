The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9), on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET, hope to extend a four-game road winning stretch at the Orlando Magic (15-7).

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-2.5) 225.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-2.5) 225 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are giving up 109.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have a +15 scoring differential, putting up 111.3 points per game (22nd in league) and conceding 110.6 (seventh in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 225.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 220.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Orlando has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Cleveland has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cavaliers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

