The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Orlando Magic (15-7) on Monday, December 11 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 111-99 win over the Heat. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 27 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Caris LeVert SG Out Knee 14.9 3.7 3.6 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs: Questionable (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

