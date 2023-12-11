Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willoughby South High School at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
