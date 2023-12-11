Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Logan County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian School at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Dola, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
