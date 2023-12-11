The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Toppin tallied 14 points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 128-119 win versus the Bucks.

Below we will look at Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists -- 1.3 2.2 PRA -- 17.2 22 PR -- 15.9 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Toppin has made 5.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Toppin's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are seventh in the league, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Pistons concede 25.2 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Obi Toppin vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 24 15 3 2 3 0 0

