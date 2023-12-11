The Detroit Pistons (2-20) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to stop a 19-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDETX and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

BSDETX and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 124 - Pistons 115

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-9.7)

Pacers (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.3

The Pacers have been more successful against the spread than the Pistons this season, putting up an ATS record of 12-8-0, compared to the 8-14-0 record of the Pistons.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Indiana (3-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than Detroit (6-8) does as the underdog (42.9%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 80% of the time this season (16 out of 20). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (12 out of 22).

The Pacers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Pistons have a .100 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-18).

Pacers Performance Insights

Although the Pacers are allowing 124.9 points per game (second-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been strong, as they rank best in the league by scoring 128.4 points per game.

While Indiana ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 40.1 (second-worst), it ranks 15th in the league with 43.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 30.2 dimes per game, the Pacers are best in the league in the category.

Indiana is forcing 13.7 turnovers per game this season (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.9 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Pacers sport a 38.1% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 14.8 threes per game (third-best).

