Pacers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will try to end a 19-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSIN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDETX and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-6.5
|246.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 246.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 253.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pacers have compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread.
- Indiana has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
- This season, Indiana has won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pacers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|14
|70%
|128.4
|236.4
|124.9
|243.1
|239.3
|Pistons
|2
|9.1%
|108.0
|236.4
|118.2
|243.1
|223.7
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Pacers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In home games, Indiana sports a worse record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).
- The Pacers put up 128.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 118.2 the Pistons allow.
- Indiana is 12-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 118.2 points.
Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|12-8
|3-1
|16-4
|Pistons
|8-14
|6-8
|12-10
Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Pacers
|Pistons
|128.4
|108.0
|1
|28
|12-4
|0-0
|12-4
|0-0
|124.9
|118.2
|29
|23
|0-0
|8-11
|0-0
|2-17
