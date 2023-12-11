Player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Indiana Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156)

The 27.5 point total set for Haliburton on Monday is 0.6 more than his season scoring average (26.9).

He has averaged 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has connected on 4.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Monday's points prop for Myles Turner is 18.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

He grabs 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -189)

Bruce Brown is averaging 12.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 more than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Brown averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Brown has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Cunningham's 22.0 points per game are 1.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's over/under (7.5).

Cunningham averages 2.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

