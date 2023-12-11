The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-119 win over the Bucks, Haliburton tallied 27 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists.

Below, we dig into Haliburton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.9 29.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 12.5 11.9 12.4 PRA -- 42.8 46.1 PR -- 30.9 33.7 3PM 3.5 4.0 4.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Haliburton has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.4% of his team's total makes.

Haliburton is averaging 8.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.4. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 118.2 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 12th in the league, allowing 25.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 11 makes per game, third in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 32 26 2 10 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.