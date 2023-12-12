The Wright State Raiders (4-2) will meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

