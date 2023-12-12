The Wright State Raiders (6-3) welcome in the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up an average of 69.6 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 69 the Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 69 points, Bowling Green is 3-0.

Wright State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The Raiders score 74.3 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 71.4 the Falcons allow.

When Wright State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.

Bowling Green has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

The Raiders shoot 44% from the field, the same percentage the Falcons concede defensively.

The Falcons shoot 43.3% from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Raiders concede.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG% Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Schedule