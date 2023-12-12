Bowling Green vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 12
Tuesday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (6-3) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Bowling Green. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 12.
The Falcons' most recent outing was a 99-65 loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Bowling Green vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Wright State 70
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' best win this season came in an 89-86 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings on November 7.
Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 106) on November 7
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 114) on November 23
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 162) on November 27
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 243) on November 22
- 73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 324) on November 18
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)
- Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a -13 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.6 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.
