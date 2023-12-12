Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Brown County, Ohio today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peebles High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ripley, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynchburg-Clay at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
