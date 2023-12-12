Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Butler County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
