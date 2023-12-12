The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) welcome in the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Bryant matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bearcats' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Bryant has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Oddsmakers rate Cincinnati much lower (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (34th).

Cincinnati has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

