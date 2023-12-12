The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will meet the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Information

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Day Day Thomas: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK John Newman III: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Simas Lukosius: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 28th 85.3 Points Scored 80.8 76th 88th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.5 235th 33rd 38.5 Rebounds 36.6 68th 33rd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 7.1 307th 45th 9.3 3pt Made 10.6 15th 51st 16.7 Assists 16.0 66th 10th 8.3 Turnovers 11.4 152nd

