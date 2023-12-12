Cincinnati vs. Bryant December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will meet the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Newman III: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Simas Lukosius: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
Cincinnati vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|28th
|85.3
|Points Scored
|80.8
|76th
|88th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|235th
|33rd
|38.5
|Rebounds
|36.6
|68th
|33rd
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|307th
|45th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|10.6
|15th
|51st
|16.7
|Assists
|16.0
|66th
|10th
|8.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|152nd
