The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) are heavily favored (by 20.5 points) to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 153.5 for the matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -20.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 points in six of eight games this season.

The average point total in Cincinnati's contests this year is 153.6, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bearcats have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bearcats have played as a favorite of -3000 or more once this season and won that game.

Cincinnati has a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 6 75% 86.3 164.2 67.4 139.3 146.6 Bryant 3 37.5% 77.9 164.2 71.9 139.3 147.6

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The Bearcats record 86.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 71.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Cincinnati is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 4-4-0 1-0 6-2-0 Bryant 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0

Cincinnati vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Bryant 16-3 Home Record 9-4 5-7 Away Record 7-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

