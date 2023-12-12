Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Clark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham Local High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Springfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Central High School - Springfield at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
