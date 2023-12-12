Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clermont County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Felicity-Franklin at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Healthy at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsburg High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.