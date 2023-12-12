Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Clinton County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteoak at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
