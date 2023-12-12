Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Columbiana County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellsville High School at Columbiana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Palestine at Leetonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Leetonia, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Anderson High School at Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
