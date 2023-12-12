On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell will clash when the Celtics (16-5) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) at TD Garden, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 793.1 921.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.1 43.9 Fantasy Rank 14 13

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers put up 110.5 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 110.3 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Cleveland averages 44.7 rebounds per game (11th in league) while conceding 43.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Cavaliers hit 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.9 on average.

Cleveland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 14 per game (21st in league) and force 14.2 (eighth in NBA).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum posts 27.5 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Celtics have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 108.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

Boston is third in the NBA at 46.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 43.3 its opponents average.

The Celtics hit 15.6 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.1 more than their opponents (13.5).

Boston has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.1 per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 11.4 (29th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 3.9 7.8 Usage Percentage 31.9% 30.2% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 61.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.7% 12.8% Assist Pct 24.5% 18.7%

