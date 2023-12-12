Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guernsey County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Guernsey County, Ohio today? We've got you covered.
Guernsey County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Malvern High School at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
