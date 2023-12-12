Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Jackson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Washington Courthouse, OH
- Conference: Frontier Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
