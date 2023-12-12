Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minerva at Steubenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Steubenville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
