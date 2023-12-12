Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lawrence County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chesapeake at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ironton, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
