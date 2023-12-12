Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lorain County, Ohio today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence School at First Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elyria, OH
- Conference: Lake Effect
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oberlin High School at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- Conference: Patriot Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
