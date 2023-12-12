If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Waynesville High School at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carroll High School