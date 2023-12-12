Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesville High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sidney High School at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
